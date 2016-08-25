(Adds details, background)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Alexandra Alper
MEXICO CITY Aug 25 Mexican policymakers were
unanimous in their decision to hold interest rates steady
earlier this month, the central bank said on Thursday, while a
majority of board members flagged worsening risks to growth.
Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to maintain the bank's key rate
at 4.25 percent in an Aug. 11 decision in which
they warned that uncertainty around the U.S. presidential
election might cause deeper peso losses that could fan
inflation.
The minutes from the meeting showed that a majority of board
members remained concerned about the upcoming U.S. election and
any effects on peso volatility. They also flagged possible
monetary policy changes by the Federal Reserve Bank and the oil
price as factors that could affect the peso.
A majority of members said the peso, which has weakened more
than 7 percent this year, but is up nearly 2 percent in August,
had been very volatile since the last board meeting.
However, a majority said that for the time being, there has
been no evidence of any impact on inflation from peso weakness.
The balance of risks to growth has deteriorated since the
last meeting, a majority of board members said, citing concerns
over a slow manufacturing recovery in the United States and
weaker economic confidence in Mexico, as well as lower oil
production in Mexico.
On Monday, data showed Mexico's economy shrank in the second
quarter for the first time in three years, prompting the
government to revise down its 2016 growth outlook to a range of
2.0 percent to 2.6 percent from 2.2 percent to 3.2 percent.
The contraction comes as a slump in crude oil prices hammers
Mexico's economy and after the central bank aggressively
increased its benchmark rate in June following a sharp
depreciation of the peso.
Standard & Poor's on Tuesday lowered Mexico's sovereign
credit outlook to negative from stable, adding that a downgrade
could happen in the next two years if the government's debt or
interest burden deteriorated.
A majority of board members expected inflation to gradually
rise, and close the year slightly above the bank's 3 percent
target. In the short and medium-term, the inflation scenario
remained congruent with the bank's target, a majority of
policymakers said.
As a result of the June rate hike, a majority of board
members thought the balance of risks to inflation were neutral.
(Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter and Alexandra Alper; Editing
by Simon Gardner and Phil Berlowitz)