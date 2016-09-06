(Adds context)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Mexico's consumer confidence index in August fell to a two-and-a-half-year low, according to official data released on Tuesday, in a sign that spending could weaken in the third quarter.

The consumer confidence index was 87.3 in August when adjusted for seasonal factors, its lowest level since February 2014, the national statistics agency INEGI said.

The seasonally unadjusted index in August was 86.5, also marking its lowest level since February 2014.