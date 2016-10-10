MEXICO CITY Oct 10 Mexico will consider using its $90 billion flexible line of credit with the International Monetary Fund in the event of an external shock, the head of the country's central bank said in an interview published on Monday.

"It doesn't mean we will immediately use it, but we'll have to evaluate the circumstances and be prudent," said central bank Governor Agustin Carstens in an interview with El Economista newspaper.

Carstens also reiterated his view that the Mexican peso is "undervalued," citing the downward pressure stemming from the uncertainty over the outcome of next month's U.S. presidential election.

