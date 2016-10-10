MEXICO CITY Oct 10 Mexico will consider using
its $90 billion flexible line of credit with the International
Monetary Fund in the event of an external shock, the head of the
country's central bank said in an interview published on Monday.
"It doesn't mean we will immediately use it, but we'll have
to evaluate the circumstances and be prudent," said central bank
Governor Agustin Carstens in an interview with El Economista
newspaper.
Carstens also reiterated his view that the Mexican peso is
"undervalued," citing the downward pressure stemming from the
uncertainty over the outcome of next month's U.S. presidential
election.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia Editing by W Simon)