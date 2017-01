(Updates with table) MEXICO CITY, Oct 25 Mexican retail sales rose 0.6 percent in August from July, when adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. The monthly increase was the fourth in a row, according to data from the agency. Sales increased 8.9 percent in August compared to the same month a year earlier. Retail sales (pct change) Aug. 2016 July 2016 Aug. 2015 month/month 0.6 0.4 1.4 year/year 8.9 7.9 6.4 (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)