(Updates with details) MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 Mexican factory exports posted their biggest monthly rise in more than seven years in September, powered by increased demand for autos, data from the national statistics agency showed on Wednesday. Adjusted for seasonal swings, factory exports jumped by 7.4 percent in September from August after a decline of 3.5 percent the previous month. The increase was the biggest since August 2009. Exports in the auto industry were up by 7.8 percent. Non-oil consumer imports rose by 0.7 percent, after a decline of 1.8 percent in September, the agency said. Despite the rise in manufactured goods shipments, overall growth in imports outstripped exports, and Mexico's adjusted trade deficit with the rest of the world widened to $1.398 billion from $906 million in August, the agency said. Separate data from the agency showed that Mexico's economy contracted by 0.1 percent in August compared to July, and grew by 2.9 percent in comparison to the same month a year earlier. The monthly decline in August was the first in four months. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Frances Kerry)