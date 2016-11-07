(Adds data, background)
MEXICO CITY Nov 7 Mexico's consumer confidence
index rebounded in October from a more than 2-1/2 year low hit
in the preceding month, the national statistics agency said on
Monday.
Consumer confidence was 85.9 in October when adjusted for
seasonal factors, up from a downwardly revised 85.1
in September, its lowest since January 2014.
Late last month, preliminary gross domestic product data for
the third quarter showed Latin America's No. 2 economy was on
track to post its fastest growth in more than two years after a
slump in the second quarter.
The unadjusted consumer confidence index was
85.0 during the month, up from 84.1 in September.
