MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 Mexico's industrial
production fell 1.3 percent year-over-year in
September, its biggest drop in over three years, data showed on
Friday.
Mexican industrial output nonetheless rose 0.1
percent in September from August in seasonally adjusted terms,
the national statistics agency INEGI said.
Mexico's economy is on track to post its fastest growth in
more than two years as services growth picked up in the third
quarter even as industrial output shrank, data published last
month showed.
Nonetheless, according to INEGI's initial estimates at the
time, the industrial sector contracted 0.1 percent from the
April-June period. Weak demand in the United States for
Mexican-made goods has weighed on Latin America's second biggest
economy.
According to the data published on Friday, construction rose
1.4 percent, its fastest expansion since July 2015. Factory
output, however, fell 0.1 percent in September.
Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and
cars to its northern neighbor and automobile exports have been
stronger than many other goods this year.
