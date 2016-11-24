(Adds table) MEXICO CITY, Nov 24 Mexican retail sales fell 0.2 percent in September from August, bucking a four month winning streak, the national statistics agency said on Thursday. Sales increased 8.1 percent in September compared to the same month a year earlier, a slightly slower growth rate than in August 2016, when they increased by 8.9 percent. Retail Sept 2016 August Sept 2015 sales (pct 2016 change)_ month/mont -0.2 0.4 -0.4 h year/year 8.1 8.9 4.9 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Nick Zieminski)