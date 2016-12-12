(Adds details from the report) MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 Mexico's industrial output was almost flat in October for the second month in a row, while year-over-year production was down 1.4 percent, data showed on Monday. Industrial production increased 0.1 percent in October from September in seasonally adjusted terms, according to the national statistics agency INEGI, boosted by growth in construction, manufacturing, and utilities. Construction was up 0.8 percent, while factory output increased 0.3 percent and utilities expanded 0.2 percent. Mining, however, was down for the ninth month in a row, slipping 0.1 percent. Mexico reported its fastest quarterly economic growth in two years in the third quarter, though the economy has been dragged down by weak demand for Mexican imports to the United States. Industrial output slumped 1.4 percent year-over-year , according to INEGI, affected by a sharp fall in mining output, which has contracted due to a decline in oil production. (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)