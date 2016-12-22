(Adds annual inflation rate) MEXICO CITY, Dec 22 Mexico's annual inflation accelerated faster than expected in early December and reached its highest level in two years, stoked higher partly by a weak peso that has pushed policymakers to raise borrowing costs. Inflation in the 12 months through mid-December was 3.48 percent, the national statistics institute said on Thursday, the highest half-month reading since December 2014. A Reuters poll had projected the rate would accelerate to 3.42 percent from 3.29 percent in early November. Mexico's central bank targets inflation of 3 percent. Last week, Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.75 percent in a bid to cool inflation after the peso fell to record lows following Donald Trump's Nov. 8 U.S. election victory. It was the fifth rate hike this year by policymakers who are concerned the weak peso could push consumer prices higher. The central bank expects the inflation rate to rise toward 4 percent next year before easing back toward its target in 2018. The annual reading of the core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose to 3.46 percent in early December, above a forecast 3.30 percent and 3.33 percent in early November. The core index reflects higher goods costs as the weak peso drives up import prices. On a monthly basis, Mexican consumer prices rose 0.42 percent during the first half of December, while the core price index climbed 0.47 percent in early December. The data showed higher airplane ticket and tourism package costs drove much of the increase in prices. Separate data showed the pace of economic activity slowed in October from the previous month as output from the services sector slowed and industrial production remained sluggish. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)