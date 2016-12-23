(Recasts with factory exports)
MEXICO CITY, Dec 23 Mexican factory exports
bounced back in November from a deep slump in the previous
month, while the unemployment rate held steady, data from the
national statistics agency showed on Friday.
Adjusted for seasonal swings, factory exports rose 4.6
percent in November from October, when they had their sharpest
drop in nearly four years.
Mexico exports mostly factory-made goods, and uneven demand
in its top trading partner, the United States, has weighed on
Latin America's No. 2 economy.
The jump in factory exports helped lift Mexico's trade
balance to a $28 million surplus in November when adjusted for
seasonal swings. This was the nation's first surplus since
February 2015.
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
surplus of $200 million.
A separate report showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.6 percent in November.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)