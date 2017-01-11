(Adds breakdown, historical comparisons)

MEXICO CITY Jan 11 Mexican industrial output was flat in November as factory production rose to its fastest pace in nearly a year but mining shrank, Mexico's national statistics office said on Wednesday.

Mexican industrial production was unchanged compared to the prior month, data showed, and down from a 0.2 percent expansion in the prior month.

Factory output rose 0.7 percent, its fastest expansion since December 2015, while mining, which includes oil production, slumped 1.0 percent.

In annual terms, industrial output increased 0.3 percent in November. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Paul Simao)