BRIEF-Halcon Resources enters into an agreement with Samson Exploration for total price of $705 mln
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0 million - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY Jan 11 Mexican industrial output was flat in November as factory production rose to its fastest pace in nearly a year but mining shrank, Mexico's national statistics office said on Wednesday.
Mexican industrial production was unchanged compared to the prior month, data showed, and down from a 0.2 percent expansion in the prior month.
Factory output rose 0.7 percent, its fastest expansion since December 2015, while mining, which includes oil production, slumped 1.0 percent.
In annual terms, industrial output increased 0.3 percent in November. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Paul Simao)
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate, urged Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday to implement one of his campaign promises and declare China a currency manipulator.
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.