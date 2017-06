(Adds details, table) MEXICO CITY, Feb 24 Mexican retail sales posted their biggest month-on-month drop in nearly three years in December, official data showed on Friday. Retail sales fell 1.4 percent in December from November , the national statistics agency said, the biggest drop since January 2014. Sales increased 9.0 percent in December compared to the same month a year earlier. Retail sales Dec 2016 Nov 2016 Dec 2015 (pct change) month/month -1.4 0.9 -0.2 year/year 9.0 11.2 3.4 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Andrea Ricci)