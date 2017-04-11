(Adds details on construction, mining and utilities sectors) MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexican industrial output rose 0.1 percent in February from January in seasonally adjusted terms as an increase in construction activity outweighed drops in mining and utilities, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Construction expanded 0.9 percent in February from January, while utilities fell 1.5 percent, and mining dropped 1 percent. Manufacturing was flat month-on-month. Compared with a year earlier, industrial output was 1.7 percent lower in February. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)