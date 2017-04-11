Swiss banks lobby for get-out clause as end of bank secrecy nears
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
(Adds details on construction, mining and utilities sectors) MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexican industrial output rose 0.1 percent in February from January in seasonally adjusted terms as an increase in construction activity outweighed drops in mining and utilities, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Construction expanded 0.9 percent in February from January, while utilities fell 1.5 percent, and mining dropped 1 percent. Manufacturing was flat month-on-month. Compared with a year earlier, industrial output was 1.7 percent lower in February. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Graphic on cash in Switzerland: https://tinyurl.com/yahq67uv
* Financial stocks fall 0.5 percent, energy stocks fall 1.2 percent
LONDON, June 15 Top Monitise shareholder Cavendish Asset Management said on Thursday an offer from U.S. rival Fiserv for the British financial services technology firm was too low, and it would vote against the deal.