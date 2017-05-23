(Adds table, background) MEXICO CITY, May 23 Mexican retail sales unexpectedly fell by the most in more than three years in March, official data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that domestic demand may be cooling after solid growth in recent quarters. Retail sales fell 1.3 percent in March from February, the national statistics agency said. That was the biggest month-on-month drop since August 2013. Economists in a Reuters poll had projected an increase of 0.3 percent. Mexico revised its official 2017 growth estimate upward on Monday after data showed the economy grew more than expected in the first quarter despite uncertainty about how U.S. President Donald Trump's policies will hit exports and investment. Retail sales March 2017 Feb 2017 March 2016 (pct change) month/month -1.3 2.1 2.8 year/year 6.1 3.6 6.4 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)