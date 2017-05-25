(Adds factory exports, non-oil consumer imports) MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican factory exports in April posted their biggest fall since January, data showed on Thursday, pointing to continued headwinds for Latin America's second-largest economy. Manufacturing exports declined by 3.05 percent in April from March in seasonally adjusted terms, national statistics agency INEGI said, as auto exports fell by 4.01 percent and non-auto shipments slipped 2.57 percent. Non-oil consumer imports rose 1.26 percent in the same month. Mexico revised its official 2017 growth estimate upward on Monday, shortly after data showed the economy had so far shrugged off fears U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would wreak havoc on exports and investment. Mexico posted a $297 million trade deficit in April when adjusted for seasonal swings , narrower than the 1.4 billion deficit reached in March. In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade surplus of $617 million . (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)