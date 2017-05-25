(Adds factory exports, non-oil consumer imports)
MEXICO CITY, May 25 Mexican factory exports in
April posted their biggest fall since January, data showed on
Thursday, pointing to continued headwinds for Latin America's
second-largest economy.
Manufacturing exports declined by 3.05 percent in April from
March in seasonally adjusted terms, national statistics agency
INEGI said, as auto exports fell by 4.01 percent and non-auto
shipments slipped 2.57 percent.
Non-oil consumer imports rose 1.26 percent in the same
month.
Mexico revised its official 2017 growth estimate upward on
Monday, shortly after data showed the economy had so far
shrugged off fears U.S. President Donald Trump's policies would
wreak havoc on exports and investment.
Mexico posted a $297 million trade deficit in April when
adjusted for seasonal swings , narrower than the 1.4
billion deficit reached in March.
In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
surplus of $617 million .
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)