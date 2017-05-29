BRIEF-S&P downgrades Province of Saskatchewan to 'AA' from 'AA+'
* Says Province of Saskatchewan downgraded to 'AA' from 'AA+' on increasing debt and weak budgetary performance
(Changes slug from MEXICO-PESO, adds background)
MEXICO CITY May 29 The Mexican peso has seen a "favorable" trend, but is still subject to volatility that requires authorities to be "cautious, careful and responsible," Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said at an event in Mexico City on Monday.
The peso was battered to a record low in January on worries that U.S. President Donald Trump would slap tariffs on Mexican-made goods.
But the currency has rallied back as Trump's administration has taken a more conciliatory tone in talks with Mexico and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
The peso was little changed on Monday, with low volume due to the U.S. Memorial Day holiday, as it traded around 18.49 per dollar, close to levels seen last week that were the strongest since the surprise of Trump's November win.
The peso has been the best performing major currency with a more than 12 percent gain this year. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from complete, investors said on Wednesday.
June 21 Altice USA Inc, the cable operator that Netherlands-based Altice NV formed by acquiring Cablevision and Suddenlink Communications, raised $1.9 billion in an initial public offering on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.