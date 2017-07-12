FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico May industrial production flat compared with April
#Markets News
July 12, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 15 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico May industrial production flat compared with April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Recasts lead, adds background)
    MEXICO CITY, July 12 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output
           was flat in May compared with April in seasonally
adjusted terms as an increase in construction was offset by a
drop in manufacturing, the Inegi national statistics agency said
on Wednesday.
    The May figure was slightly below expectations for 0.30
percent month-on-month growth.
    U.S. President Donald Trump's election in November raised
the specter of a recession in Mexico after his threats to shred
the North American Free Trade Agreement, a lynchpin of Latin
America's second-largest economy.
    Despite that economic risk, Mexico's economy has performed
better than expected, leading private sector analysts to upgrade
growth expectations.
    Compared with a year ago, industrial output            
gained 1.0 percent, according to Inegi.
    Mexico sends mostly factory-made goods like televisions and
cars to its northern neighbor.

 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

