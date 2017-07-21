UPDATE 1-Mexico's June jobless rate dips to 3.3 pct, lowest since 2006

(Adds comparison data, context from central bank) MEXICO CITY, July 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's unemployment rate in June dropped to the lowest level in over a decade, which could feed pressure on inflation from a tighter labor market. According to data released from national statistics agency INEGI on Friday, seasonally adjusted unemployment in Latin America's second-biggest economy dipped to 3.3 percent in June, the lowest level since May 2006. Earlier this month, Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens said policymakers have not yet seen much pressure on inflation from higher wages, but that the bank's board will be very watchful of the impact of a tighter labor market in the coming months. Mexico's central bank has hiked interest rates in its last seven meetings. Carstens told Reuters a pause was likely at the next meeting in August but that it was premature to talk about rate cuts in the first six to nine months of 2018. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia and Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)