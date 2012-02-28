BRIEF-Singapore's United Overseas Bank CEO sees mid single digit loan growth in 2017
* Says increase in specific allowance was mainly due to oil and gas and shippingFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Anshuman Daga)
MEXICO CITY Feb 27 Mexico's economy ministry is not concerned by rising yields on long-term peso bonds, deputy finance minister Gerardo Rodriguez said.
"We don't see anything that makes us worry in the short term about the way the markets are operating," he told journalists on Monday.
There is no need to consider reviewing the country's planned issuance, he added. (Reporting by Krista Hughes)
Feb 17 Low iron ore and copper prices weighed on Australian basic materials shares on Friday, taking the ASX 200 index 0.23 percent or 13.11 points lower to 5,800 at 0113 GMT. The index rose 0.1 percent on Thursday.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.