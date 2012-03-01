(Adds background)

MEXICO CITY, March 1 Analysts following Mexico's economy raised their forecast for inflation this year, while growth estimates also ticked up, the central bank said on Thursday.

Analysts forecast a 3.88 percent rise in consumer prices this year, up from a 3.79 percent rate expected in the last monthly poll.

The forecast showed 3.34 percent for economic growth this year, slightly higher than the 3.33 percent expected in the last poll in January.

The fate of Mexico's economy is closely tied to that of the United States, which absorbs about 80 percent of exports and uncertainty north of the border has left an unclear picture for domestic growth.

Inflation, though, has been muted as price pressures in the first half of February were lower than expected and eased the annual inflation rate to a whisker above the central bank's 4 percent target ceiling. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Editing by Andrea Ricci)