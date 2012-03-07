UPDATE 1-Colombian regulator Hernandez named to central bank board
BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez to the central bank board, replacing one of its seven members.
(Adds details, background)
MEXICO CITY, March 7 Mexican gross fixed investment rose in December as the measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction gained steam for the second month in a row.
Gross fixed investment rose 1.8 percent in December from November, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.
On a year-over-year basis, gross fixed investment rose 6.6 percent compared to December 2010.
The gauge, a lagging indicator, gives a delayed measure of sentiment toward making big capital investments in Mexico.
Growth in the Mexican economy is expected to slow somewhat this year to around 3.34 percent, according to the latest central bank poll, after expanding 3.9 percent in 2011. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BOGOTA, Feb 21, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Tuesday named financial regulator Gerardo Hernandez to the central bank board, replacing one of its seven members.
PHILADELPHIA, Feb 21 Proposed congressional bills that would limit the Federal Reserve's ability to independently decide policy are deeply concerning though the Fed, in order to be more transparent, can "communicate better" what motivates such decisions, a Fed official said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Feb 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday sold $26 billion of two-year government debt supply at a yield of 1.230 percent to strong investor demand, Treasury data showed.