MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Analysts following Mexico's
economy sharply raised their forecast for inflation this year
for the second straight month, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
Analysts in a monthly poll of 27 economists, banks and
brokerages forecast an average 3.91 percent annual increase in
consumer prices this year, up from a 3.81 percent rise expected
in the last monthly poll.
In the previous poll, analysts raised the outlook by 16
basis points.
The annual inflation rate in Latin America's second biggest
economy hit a 1-1/2-year high of 4.45 percent in early July,
fueled by rising food prices. In June, inflation climbed above
the central bank's ceiling of 4 percent.
Policymakers predict only a temporary inflation spike, and
are expected to keep the benchmark interest rate at 4.50 percent
this year to protect Mexico from the risk of a deeper global
slowdown.
The peso's second-quarter dive raised concerns that higher
import prices could boost inflation further. But inflation
estimates for 2013 ticked down to 3.65 percent from 3.69
percent, suggesting analysts do not see major pressure on
inflation from continued peso weakness.
The poll showed a forecast of 3.71 percent for economic
growth this year, compared to estimates in the last poll for
3.72 percent. Analysts trimmed their growth forecast for 2013 to
3.40 percent from 3.42 percent.
The pace of growth in Mexico's manufacturing sector slowed
slightly in July, a separate survey showed on Wednesday, but the
data still pointed to further expansion in factory activity in
the coming months.
