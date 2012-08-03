* Mexico consumer confidence rises to 96.9 in July, s/a
* Confidence highest since April 2008
* Boost follows opposition win in presidential election
MEXICO CITY, Aug 3 Mexican consumer confidence
jumped to its highest in four years last month after voters
elected a new government which has promised to boost economic
growth.
Consumer confidence rose to 96.9 in July when adjusted for
seasonal factors, the national statistics agency said on Friday,
the highest since April 2008. This compared to a reading of 95.7
in June, which was adjusted slightly upwards from the original.
The boost followed presidential elections on July 1 when the
party which ruled Mexico for much of last century, the
Institutional Revolutionary Party or PRI, ousted the incumbent
National Action Party (PAN).
Incoming president Enrique Pena Nieto, who takes office in
December, has promised labor, fiscal and energy reforms in a bid
to lift annual growth to 6 percent, well above the average 2.6
percent annual rate of the last two decades.
"There is the perspective the new government could have a
higher probability to push forward some reforms," said Jorge
Gordillo, an economist at CIBanco in Mexico City.
All five components of the confidence index rose, with
Mexicans more optimistic about the outlook for their personal
finances and for the economy in general since before the
financial crisis struck in late 2008, pushing the country into a
deep recession.
The rise defied recent data suggesting Mexico's economy, the
second-largest in Latin America, is losing steam after a strong
start to the year.
Weakening demand in the United States led to two consecutive
monthly falls in manufactured exports in May and June.
Weaker growth is seen offsetting concerns about a rise in
inflation to a 1-1/2-year high above the central bank's 4
percent inflation target ceiling, and will likely keep benchmark
interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent, where they have been for
the last three years.
The unadjusted consumer confidence index also rose, to 98.9
in July from 95.5 in June.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes and Michael O'Boyle Editing by W
Simon)