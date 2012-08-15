MEXICO CITY Aug 15 Mexico's central bank said inflation would come in below its 4 percent ceiling this year despite a recent spike due to high fresh food prices, a global phenomenon which is fanning fears about a repeat of the 2008 food crisis.

Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin Carstens told a news conference that the rise in inflation was temporary and inflation expectations are relatively well anchored, although prices would remain high in the third quarter.

"The Banco de Mexico will remain very vigilant ... to make sure that these seasonal increases in inflation do not contaminate inflation expectations," Carstens told a news conference.

"If we see increased stickiness in inflation above 4 percent, the board would not hesitate to act."

In its latest economic forecasts, the central bank said consumer prices would fall within its comfort zone by the end of this year, holding its annual inflation forecast for 2012 in a range of 3-4 percent.

Inflation has shot above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling in recent months, hitting its highest in more than two years in July at 4.42 percent.

Mexico's benchmark interest rates have been held at 4.5 percent since mid-2009 and investors before the news conference saw rates on hold until at least June 2014.

Mexico is not alone in wrestling with high food prices: global corn prices have hit record highs this week and policymakers around the world are worried about a repeat of the 2008 food crisis, which pushed up inflation.

Mexico's economy, the second-biggest in Latin America, has so far been shielded from by still-strong demand from the United States for its manufactured goods, although a softening in U.S. data suggest momentum from a strong first quarter may weaken.

Economists polled by Reuters expect second-quarter growth figures due on Thursday to show quarter-on-quarter growth eased to 0.8 percent from 1.3 percent in Q1, while for the year they see growth coming in at 4.1 percent.

Carstens said the economy could grow by 4.2 percent in the second quarter.