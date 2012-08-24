* Mexican exports break three-month losing streak

* Jobless rate falls to more than 3-1/2 year low

* Data are a positive sign for third-quarter growth

MEXICO CITY, Aug 24 Mexican exports bounced back in July from three months of declines amid a recovery in consumption in the United States, its main trading partner, helping to push the jobless rate to its lowest in more than 3-1/2 years.

The rebound is a positive sign for third-quarter growth in Latin America's second-biggest economy after the pace of expansion eased in the second quarter as a hit to global demand weighed.

Mexico's factory-made exports rose 2.14 percent last month from June, the national statistics agency said on Friday, driven by a 4.79 percent jump in car exports, most of which go to the United States. Oil exports fell.

Separate figures showed the jobless rate fell to 4.75 percent in July, adjusted for seasonal factors, below the 4.90 rate expected in a Reuters poll and the downwardly revised 4.91 percent recorded in June.

It was the lowest rate recorded since November 2008, before a punishing recession pushed jobless rates above 5 percent.

Mexico's economy is closely linked to that of the United States, where retail sales increased in July for the first time in four months, consumer confidence picked up and job creation accelerated, fanning optimism that the U.S. economy may be coming out of a soft patch earlier in the year to grow more strongly in the second half.

Mexico posted a $369.5 million trade surplus in adjusted terms, up from a surplus of $116.7 million in June, a figure which was originally reported as a deficit. In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $426.9 million.

The raw jobless rate was 5.02 percent in July. Analysts had expected that figure to rise to 5.08 percent from 4.81 percent in June.

Mexico's economy has room to grow without generating inflation pressures despite a recent spike in inflation above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling due to high fresh food prices.

Central bank governor Agustin Carstens said this month inflation would fall below 4 percent by the end of the year and that policymakers will not raise interest rates from the current 4.5 percent unless they see wider inflation pressures.

The central bank sees growth of 3.25 to 4.25 percent this year and investors are optimistic about the prospect of economic reforms promised by incoming president Enrique Pena Nieto, who is set to take office in December.