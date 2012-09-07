* Central bank seen leaving rates at 4.5 pct * Inflation expected to jump to more than 2-year high * Inflation due 0800 local (1300 GMT); rates 0900 local MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexico's central bank is expected to leave interest rates on hold on Friday, despite a likely jump in inflation to its highest level in more than two years on the back of high food prices. The Banco de Mexico has held benchmark rates at 4.5 percent since mid-2009 as the economy recovered from a deep recession and then steadied at growth rates of 3.5 percent to 4 percent a year. Investors see no change until March 2014 at the earliest in contrast to a more activist stance taken by Colombia and Brazil, which has slashed official interest rates to record lows and may have one more cut to go. Mexico's fortunes are closely tied to the United States and positive recent data north of the border fanned hopes it can withstand shakiness in the global economy, which has been suffering because of worries about Europe. "The stars are aligning in a nice way - macroeconomic stability is here to stay, public finances are on a sound footing and you have a strong banking sector with huge potential to grow," Deputy Finance Minister Gerardo Rodriguez told Reuters last week on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. So far, resilient domestic demand has not fanned price pressures, although inflation is set to exceed the central bank's 4 percent ceiling in August for a third straight month after bad weather and an outbreak of avian flu drove up food prices. Inflation last exceeded the central bank's tolerance limit for three straight months in late 2010. The central bank aims for inflation of 3 percent, plus or minus one percentage point. Analysts in a Reuters poll expect August inflation data, also due on Friday, to show an acceleration to 4.52 percent from 4.42 percent in July. That would be the highest since March 2010, when inflation was measured at 4.97 percent. Still, new measures designed to combat the spike, such as the temporary dropping of tariffs on imported eggs, should begin to slow the inflation rate soon, analysts said. The central bank has said it sees inflation falling below 4 percent by the end of the year and does not plan to react in a knee-jerk way to the acceleration in consumer prices, although it is keeping a close eye out for knock-on effects.