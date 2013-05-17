UPDATE 1-Country Garden shuts China showrooms amid tighter FX controls
* Will expand marketing to other overseas market (Adds Shanghai showroom details, executive comment)
MEXICO CITY May 17 Mexico's government on Friday lowered its 2013 economic growth forecast to 3.1 percent, citing disappointing first quarter growth data in Latin America's No.2 economy.
Deputy Finance Minister Fernando Aportela lowered the government's annual growth forecast from a prior estimate of 3.5 percent.
Mexico's annual growth slumped sharply at the start of 2013 to its weakest in three years despite unexpected strength in the services sector, backing expectations of a further interest rate cut later in 2013. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, March 10 After a spending spree stretching from hotels to electronics distribution in 2016, Chinese conglomerate HNA Group says it is now investing in financial services, betting on asset managers and consumer finance for growth at home and overseas.
SHANGHAI, March 10 Primary money market rates in China fell for the week on Friday due to few signs of pressure on liquidity, prompting the central bank to skip its open market operations for two straight days. The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark seven-day repo traded in the interbank market, a key indicator of general liquidity, was 2.4889 percent, more than 12 basis points below the previous day's closing average rate. For the week, the rate was around 1