MEXICO CITY, June 17 Mexico is well placed to
deal with a further bout of market volatility but investors
should keep a close eye on their exposure to currency and
interest rate risk, central bank board member Manuel Sanchez
said on Monday.
Mexico's peso fell more than 6 percent in May and 10-year
bond yields jumped almost 100 basis points as investors began to
price in an easing back on stimulus provided by the U.S. Federal
Reserve. The ultra-low interest rates in the United States have
driven investors to seek out higher-yielding opportunities in
Mexico and other emerging markets.
Sanchez said local market moves had been orderly, with
foreign exchange volumes high and bid-ask spreads narrow, while
foreign ownership of local currency debt remained near record
highs.
But it was likely that the upheavals in markets would
continue once the Fed started to actually unwind its support for
the economy, Sanchez said in a speech to an investor conference,
posted on the central bank's website.
"Given this scenario, the Mexican economy is expected to
confront any new episode of uncertainty in a solid manner," he
said. "However, it is important that creditors as well as
debtors remain wary of their FX and interest-rate risk
exposures."
Sanchez, known as one of the toughest inflation-fighters on
the policy-making board of the Banco de Mexico, also said a
recent spike in prices was temporary, and although upside price
risks prevail, so far there are no signs of knock-on effects.
Mexico's central bank is juggling the current spike in
inflation against weaker growth, although Sanchez was optimistic
that a pick-up in the United States, Mexico's main trading
partner, would feed into the local economy.
Inflation has overshot the central bank's ceiling of 4
percent for three straight months and benchmark interest rates
have been kept on hold at 4 percent since a cut in March.
"Given the temporary nature of recent pressures, it is
likely that inflation will soon resume a downward trend toward
the 3 percent permanent target," Sanchez said.
"Even though downside risks to near-term growth forecasts
appear to have increased for this year, for next year upside
risks may remain," he said.
"In particular, if the recovery in U.S. manufacturing
consolidates in the following months, the upswing could fuel
manufacturing in Mexico, with favorable effects on other sectors
of the economy."
