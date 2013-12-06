MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Mexico's central bank is
expected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady on Friday
amid signs of a recovery from a downturn in Latin America's No.
2 economy.
All 17 analysts surveyed last week by Reuters expect the
central bank to hold its main interest rate at a
record low of 3.50 percent.
The central bank lowered borrowing costs in September and
October after an economic contraction in the second quarter but
policymakers said they were done cutting rates as the economy
recovered in the third quarter.
Since their last meeting, the economy has shown mixed
signals, with stronger exports countered by flagging consumer
confidence, and policymakers will likely point to persistent
risks to growth that justify low interest rates for some time.
Meanwhile, annual inflation picked up in early November to
3.51 percent on a seasonal spike in electricity costs, but tame
core price pressures give policymakers plenty of room to leave
borrowing costs steady.
The median of analysts polled by Citigroup unit Banamex
expect the economy to grow 1.3 percent this year, a sharp
slowdown from the 3.8 percent rate seen in 2012. The economy is
seen picking up next year to grow nearly 3.5 percent, according
to the Banamex poll released on Thursday.
While the median estimate of the Banamex poll suggests the
central bank will not raise interest rates until March 2015,
bets in the interest rate swap market point to higher rates
sometime after the first half of next year..
Data last week showed Mexican factory exports rose in
October in a sign of strengthening U.S. demand, while a report
this week showed factory sentiment rose to an eight-month high
in November.
Mexican consumer confidence fell in November for the third
month in a row, to its lowest in nearly two years, suggesting
that the economy is unlikely to see demand-side pressure push up
inflation any time soon.