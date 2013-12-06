MEXICO CITY Dec 6 Mexico's central bank held interest rates at a record low on Friday citing tame inflation and a fragile economic recovery in a move that raised bets rates will remain steady for months.

The Banco de Mexico kept its benchmark interest rate at 3.50 percent, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters last week, after cutting rates in September and October to boost growth after it contracted in the second quarter.

Mexico's economy rebounded in the third quarter as government spending increased and U.S. demand form Mexican manufactured exports picked up, but the central bank warned risks to growth remain.

"Despite the nascent rebound that economic activity has begun to register, a considerable degree of slack remains in the labor market and the economy," the central bank said.

The bank cautioned about risks from volatility in international markets, which could drive up borrowing costs just as the government begins to spend more.

Emerging markets have been hit hard since the U.S. Federal Reserve said it will eventually wind down its $85 billion monthly stimulus program, which has boosted the appetite for higher-yielding, riskier assets.

Policymakers said the risks to inflation were unchanged from the last meeting, and they projected inflation would hover around 3.5 percent through next year before heading to 3 percent in 2015.

Annual inflation picked up in early November to 3.51 percent on a seasonal spike in electricity costs, but tame core price pressures give policymakers plenty of room to leave borrowing costs steady.

Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps were little changed by the statement, with bets pointing to steady interest rates until late next year.

"We are not going to see the Banco de Mexico move its rate for a long time," said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has been pushing through Congress a raft reforms aimed at boosting growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy, including bills to boost the country's paltry tax take and buoy oil production.

The central bank said it expects the tax law, approved in October, to have an only a temporary impact on inflation, but policymakers said they would watch out for any second round effects on inflation.

It added that the reforms, if approved could boost growth in Mexico without generating inflationary pressures.