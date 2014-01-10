MEXICO CITY Jan 10 Mexican industrial production edged up in November as construction rebounded from a slump, but manufacturing output fell at its fastest pace in more than a year and pointed to the fragility of the economic recovery.

November industrial activity rose for the second month in a row, up 0.1 percent compared to October, the national statistics agency said on Friday, less than estimates for a 0.5 percent increase in a Reuters poll.

The expansion in October was revised down to 0.4 from an previously reported 0.5 percent.

The sluggish pace of growth backs expectations that the central bank will leave borrowing costs steady to support the economy. Policymakers cut interest rates last year to a record low of 3.5 percent to counter an economic slowdown.

Factory output, a component of industrial production, in November fell by 1 percent compared to October. Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods. The drop was the biggest month-on-month contraction since a 2 percent slump in October 2012.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States and wavering U.S. demand combined with a sharp drop in building dragged on Latin America's No. 2 economy last year.

Construction rose 1.8 percent, expanding at its fastest pace since February, after contracting for most of last year. Utilities and mining both ticked up about 0.1 percent compared with October.

Mexico's economy picked up speed in the third quarter of 2013 after a contraction in the second. The economy is seen growing 3.4 percent this year, up from a projected 1.3 percent rate last year, according to the median of a poll this week from Citigroup unit Bantamex.

Industrial output fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier, compared to expectations for a 0.3 percent decline.