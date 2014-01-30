MEXICO CITY Jan 30 Mexico's central bank said on Thursday it expects inflation will resume its downward trend toward its target range by the second quarter of the year, after hitting an eight-month high earlier this month.

The bank targets inflation of 3 percent with a 1 percentage point tolerance band on either side.

The bank said increased volatility in international financial markets could pressure the exchange rate, but that any currency fluctuations would have a moderate effect on inflation.