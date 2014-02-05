BRIEF-Avaloq says Warburg Pincus to acquire 35 pct shareholding in company
* says transaction values Avaloq in excess of chf 1 billion. Detailed financial terms of transaction are not being disclosed
MEXICO CITY, Feb 5 Mexico's consumer confidence index fell to a nearly four-year low in January after new taxes took effect and the country's peso currency tumbled amid a global rout in emerging market assets. The index, when adjusted for seasonal factors, has slipped for five months in a row and last month it hit its lowest since April 2010, according to data posted on the national statistics agency website on Wednesday. Mexico consumer confidence Jan'14 Dec'14 Jan'13 Index, seasonally adjusted 83.4 88.9 98.7 Pct change vs prior month -6.2 -2.3 0.3 Personal outlook current -2.6 -1.2 2.9 Personal outlook year ahead -3.8 -1.2 0.9 National outlook current -4.7 -1.9 2.3 National outlook year ahead -2.1 -0.4 1.1 Big ticket purchase -14.9 -4.13 0.0 Index, unadjusted 84.5 89.7 100
* Fears of U.S. sanctions mean banks still largely shun Tehran
LONDON, March 22 The difference between U.S. and German government borrowing costs was the lowest it has been in four months on Wednesday as investors started to have doubts over promises of a fiscal boost for the world's largest economy.