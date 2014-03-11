MEXICO CITY, March 11 Mexico's Central Bank
Governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday he expects inflation
to head back toward the bank's 3 percent target, and will remain
vigilant about any price contagion.
Annual inflation in Mexico in February retreated from an
eight-month high in the previous month as the effect of new
taxes from a fiscal reform eased, underpinning chances the
central bank will keep interest rates on hold this year.
"We cannot declare ourselves completely satisfied with what
has been achieved," Carstens said. "We still have to
consolidate, in a stable and lasting manner, the permanent goal
of annual inflation of 3 percent with a variation gap of 1
percent."
"We are going in the right direction."
Inflation in the 12 months through February was
4.23 percent, the national statistics agency said on Friday,
down from January's 4.48 percent pace but just above the 4.2
percent forecast in a Reuters poll.