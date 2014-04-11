(Updates with comparative data, context)
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexican industrial
production in February rose for a second straight month,
suggesting an economic recovery in Latin America's No. 2 economy
was gaining steam but the expansion was not as strong as
expected.
February industrial activity rose 0.3 percent
compared with January, the national statistics agency said on
Friday, compared to expectations for a 0.45 percent increase and
the upwardly revised 0.6 percent expansion in January, the
fastest in nearly a year.
Analysts have scaled back their growth estimates for the
year after a weak start to 2014, and expect an expansion of
about 3.1 percent, after the economy grew 1.1 percent in 2013.
Factory output, a component of industrial production, rose
by nearly 0.2 percent in February compared with the prior month.
Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods and sends nearly 80
percent of its exports to the United States.
The construction industry, which contracted sharply last
year, rose 1.2 percent compared to January. The government has
said it spent about 20 percent more in the first two months of
the year to help fund more infrastructure projects to boost
growth.
Industrial output rose 0.7 percent in February
from a year earlier, compared to expectations for a 1.1 percent
increase and the upwardly revised 0.8 percent in January.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)