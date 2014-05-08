(Adds historical comparison, background, detail)
MEXICO CITY May 8 Mexican inflation cooled to a
six-month low in April as electricity and fresh food prices
eased, backing expectations for steady interest rates this year
in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Inflation in the 12 months through April slowed
to 3.5 percent, below the 3.55 percent forecast in a Reuters
poll, and down from a 3.76 percent rate in March.
Inflation rose above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling in
January on the heels of a fiscal reform that boosted prices of
sugary beverages and junk food, but it has since cooled.
Policymakers held their benchmark interest rate at 3.50
percent last month, noting tame price pressures and highlighting
signs of improving economic growth.
Consumer prices fell 0.19 percent in April
compared with expectations for a 0.14 percent drop and the 0.27
percent rise notched in March.
Core prices, which strip out some volatile food
and energy costs, climbed 0.29 percent, below expectations for a
0.35 percent rise and the 0.21 percent rise the month prior.
