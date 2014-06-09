(Recasts with expectations, adds graphic and background)
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Mexico's annual inflation
rate ticked up in May, coming in slightly faster than expected
after a surprise move last week by the country's central bank to
cut interest rates to boost a sluggish economy.
Inflation in the 12 months through May was 3.51
percent, the national statistics institute said on Monday,
compared with expectations of 3.47 percent in a Reuters poll and
just up from a 3.50 percent annual rate in April.
The central bank unexpectedly slashed its main interest rate
by 50 basis points to a record low of 3.00 percent on Friday,
saying slack in the economy gave it room to lower borrowing
costs without fanning inflation.
Annual inflation is expected to rise back above the central
bank's 4 percent limit in the second half of the year, but it is
then seen cooling to end the year below 4 percent. Meanwhile,
growth is seen picking up after the economy barely grew in the
first quarter.
In the month of May alone, consumer prices fell 0.32 percent
, due mostly to summer electricity subsidies,
compared to an expected drop of 0.36 percent.
Core prices, which strip out some volatile food and energy
costs, were up 0.09 percent in May versus expectations of 0.05
percent.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)