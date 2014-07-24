(Adds economic activity indicator, paragraphs 10-12)
MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexican annual inflation
rose in early July to touch the central bank's tolerance
ceiling, surging to a five-month high as tourism packages, air
transport and gasoline prices rose.
Inflation for the 12 months through the first half of July
rose to 4.0 percent, national statistics institute data showed
on Thursday, above expectations for a 3.95 percent rise and the
3.71 percent rate reached in the first half of June.
Inflation has been rising over the last two months but the
central bank, which targets inflation of 3 percent with a 1
percentage point tolerance band, expects inflation to fall back
to near 3 percent by the start of next year.
Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a
record low of 3 percent in June after weak growth in the first
quarter. It held the rate steady in July, noting signs of a
stronger economy while still pointing to weak domestic demand.
Deputy central bank governor Manuel Sanchez told Reuters on
Monday that the economy likely picked up in the second quarter,
adding growth could be stronger in the second half of the year.
Economic expansion sank to a 4-year low of 1.1 percent in
2013.
Consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in the first
half of July, compared to forecasts for a 0.15 percent rise, and
the 0.08 rate in early June.
Core consumer prices, which exclude some
volatile food and energy prices, reached 0.14 percent, above
expectations for a 0.11 percent rise, and the 0.12 percent rise
seen in early June.
A separate statistics institute report showed Mexico's
economy shrank 0.12 percent in May at a seasonally
adjusted pace compared with the preceding month, as activity in
the services sector sank.
That figure contrasted with a 1.13 percent expansion in
April versus March, revised down from an initially reported 1.25
percent expansion.
Compared with May 2013, economic activity
expanded 1.41 percent, above the 0.49 percent pace reached the
prior month.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)