BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico's economy has shown signs of stronger growth in the second quarter, the finance ministry's chief economist Ernesto Revilla said on Wednesday.
The economy grew at an only 1.8 percent annual rate in the first quarter, pushing the finance ministry in May cut its annual growth forecast for 2014 to 2.7 percent from 3.9 percent. The International Monetary Fund last week cut its outlook for Mexican growth this year to 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Luis Rojas)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.