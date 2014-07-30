BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
(Adds comments from official on U.S. growth)
MEXICO CITY, July 30 Mexico's economy has shown signs of stronger growth in the second quarter, supported by rising exports to the United States, the finance ministry's chief economist Ernesto Revilla said on Wednesday.
Weak U.S. demand and the impact of new Mexican taxes on consumer confidence weighed on growth in the first quarter, pushing the finance ministry in May cut its annual growth forecast for 2014 to 2.7 percent from 3.9 percent.
Data on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy rebounded sharply in the second quarter as consumers stepped up spending.
"This is good news for the Mexican economy," said Revilla at a media conference in Mexico City, noting that exports had gained "a very big velocity."
Mexico sends nearly four-fifths of its exports to the United States. Strong automobile exports helped lift factory output this year, but domestic demand has been sluggish and a drop in services made the economy shrink in May compared with April.
The economy grew at a 1.8 percent annual rate in the first quarter and the government releases second-quarter gross domestic product data on Aug. 21. (Reporting by Luis Rojas; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
WASHINGTON, March 12 Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyze the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.