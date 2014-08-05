MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 Consumer confidence in Mexico fell during July to its lowest since February amid a sluggish recovery in domestic demand. The seasonally adjusted rate dropped to 88.1 from 90.4 in June, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Latin America's No. 2 economy picked up some pace in the second quarter on rising exports after a weak start to the year, but consumer spending has been muted, and analysts have cut their outlook for growth in 2014 to below 2.6 percent. Mexico consumer confidence July 2014 June 2014 July 2013 Index, seasonally adjusted 88.1 90.4 95.0 Pct change vs prior month -2.50 0.23 2.61 Personal outlook current -3.92 -0.46 4.21 Personal outlook year ahead -2.74 -0.83 2.39 National outlook current -1.22 -1.23 3.14 National outlook year ahead -4.08 0.50 2.32 Big ticket purchase -0.13 1.54 2.71 Index, unadjusted 90.5 91.0 98.0 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)