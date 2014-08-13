(Recasts with focus on monetary policy, adds central bank and
analyst comments)
MEXICO CITY Aug 13 Mexico's central bank
trimmed its 2014 growth forecast on Wednesday, blaming a
sluggish economy that bodes for steady borrowing costs well into
next year.
The central bank cut its outlook for growth in 2014 to
between 2.0 percent and 2.8 percent from a previous estimate of
2.3 percent and 3.3 percent, the bank said in its quarterly
inflation report. The bank already had cut its outlook in May.
Mexico's economy is on track to post weaker than expected
growth for the second year in a row. So far in 2014, a harsh
winter dragged on growth in the United States, Mexico's top
trading partner, while Mexican tax hikes hit domestic demand.
The central bank said internal demand had been weaker than
expected during the second quarter, though it expects growth to
pick up in the second half of the year.
"The big challenge ahead is for domestic spending to
consolidate and grow at a greater pace," Central Bank Governor
Agustin Carstens said at an event in Mexico City.
The central bank held its main interest rate steady in July
following a cut to a record low of 3.0 percent in June after the
economy grew less than expected in the first quarter.
The latest data has shown further weakness. Mexican
industrial production unexpectedly shrank in June, in its first
contraction since December, while consumer confidence fell to a
five-month low in July.
The central bank said in its report that the economy likely
grew 0.9 percent in the second quarter compared to the first
quarter, when it posted a 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter
expansion.
Policymakers said that slack in the economy would persist
through next year and contain consumer price pressures.
The central bank is not expected to hike interest rates
until the United States moves to raise borrowing costs, which is
projected during the second quarter next year.
Marco Oviedo, an analyst at Barclays, said the Mexican
central bank's emphasis on slack in the economy and weak
domestic demand may suggest policymakers will hold down interest
rates even after the Federal Reserve starts to move.
"They could leave the rate steady until they see core
inflation pressures," Oviedo said in a telephone interview.
The annual rate of inflation rose above the central bank's 4
percent ceiling in July, but Carstens said the annual rate would
fall back below 4 percent by the end of 2014 and reach near 3
percent at the start of next year.
Core inflation was seen around 3 percent this year
-coinciding with the central bank's target rate, and it was seen
below 3 percent next year, the bank said.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Bernard Orr)