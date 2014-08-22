(Adds unemployment data)
MEXICO CITY Aug 22 Mexican annual inflation
remained above the central bank's tolerance ceiling in early
August but eased slightly versus late July, boding for steady
borrowing costs ahead.
Inflation for the 12 months through the first half of August
cooled to 4.07 percent from 4.14 percent during the same period
through the second half of July, national statistics institute
data showed on Friday.
The figure was above expectations for a 4.03 percent rise
and unchanged from the 4.07 percent rate in the year through the
full month of July.
The spike last month brought inflation above the central
bank's 4 percent ceiling but policymakers expect the pace of
consumer price gains to cool by the end of the year. The rate is
seen falling to near 3 percent at the start of 2015.
A separate report on Friday showed the jobless rate when
adjusted for seasonal swings rose to a four-month
high of 5.19 percent last month, from an upwardly revised 4.89
percent rate in June.
The unadjusted jobless rate stood at 5.47
percent in July, well above the 4.8 percent rate the prior month
and marking the highest percentage since September 2011.
Mexico's central bank is expected to hold its benchmark
interest rate at a record low of 3 percent on Sept. 5 after
policymakers last week trimmed their 2014 growth forecast to
between 2.0 and 2.8 percent.
The bank cut its benchmark rate to 3 percent in June and
held steady in July, arguing that sluggish growth would contain
price pressures through next year.
Consumer prices rose 0.19 percent in the first
half of August, compared to forecasts for a 0.14 percent rise.
Core consumer prices, which exclude some
volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.15 percent, above
expectations for a 0.12 percent rise.
Data on Thursday showed economic growth was stronger than
expected in the second quarter as industrial activity and
domestic demand perked up, signaling a recovery in Latin
America's No. 2 economy is gathering pace.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner, Chizu
Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)