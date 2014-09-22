(Adds table, graphic)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexico's jobless rate fell
in August, pointing to stronger domestic consumption as Latin
America's No. 2 economy picks up some speed after a weak start
to the year.
Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.87
percent in August, the national statistics agency said on
Monday, down from a 5.16 percent rate in July.
Economists expect Mexican economic growth to pick up to
about 2.5 percent this year from a 1.4 percent rate in 2013.
August 2014 July 2014 August 2013
Jobless rate (s/a) 4.87 5.16 4.85
Jobless rate 5.18 5.47 5.17
s/a = seasonally adjusted
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon.)