(Adds table, graphic) MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexico's jobless rate fell in August, pointing to stronger domestic consumption as Latin America's No. 2 economy picks up some speed after a weak start to the year. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.87 percent in August, the national statistics agency said on Monday, down from a 5.16 percent rate in July. Economists expect Mexican economic growth to pick up to about 2.5 percent this year from a 1.4 percent rate in 2013. August 2014 July 2014 August 2013 Jobless rate (s/a) 4.87 5.16 4.85 Jobless rate 5.18 5.47 5.17 s/a = seasonally adjusted (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon.)