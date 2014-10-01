MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexico's peso has weakened in recent weeks due to the fact that the United States has started to normalize its monetary policy, Central Bank Gov. Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.

Carstens also said he saw inflation dropping below the bank's tolerance ceiling of 4 percent in January, and converging toward its 3 percent target toward the middle of 2015.

He said of the weaker peso: "Fundamentally it is the result I would say of the fact that the process of monetary policy normalization has begun in the United States."

(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)