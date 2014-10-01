BRIEF-Mercer International announces proposed add-on offering of $25 million of senior notes
* Mercer International Inc. Announces proposed add-on offering of $25 million of senior notes
MEXICO CITY Oct 1 Mexico's peso has weakened in recent weeks due to the fact that the United States has started to normalize its monetary policy, Central Bank Gov. Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
Carstens also said he saw inflation dropping below the bank's tolerance ceiling of 4 percent in January, and converging toward its 3 percent target toward the middle of 2015.
He said of the weaker peso: "Fundamentally it is the result I would say of the fact that the process of monetary policy normalization has begun in the United States."
(Reporting by Mexico Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 16 The U.S. House Budget Committee approved Republicans' healthcare bill in a 19-17 vote on Thursday that moves the legislation to a final committee before sending it for a full vote before the U.S. House of Representatives.
LONDON/EDINBURGH, March 16 British Prime Minister Theresa May told the Scottish government on Thursday "now is not the time" for a second independence referendum, saying it would be unfair to ask people to vote without knowing the result of Brexit talks.