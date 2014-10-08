MEXICO CITY Oct 7 There are clear signs the
Mexican economy is improving and that the peso could appreciate
in the future thanks to the country's solid economic
fundamentals, Banco de Mexico governor Agustin Carstens said on
Tuesday.
Mexico's economy has picked up after a weak start to the
year and is expected to grow between 2.0 and 2.8 percent in
2014.
Speaking to lawmakers in Mexico's lower house of congress,
Carstens said the improvement of the economy "is consolidating."
"In the last two or three months, we've seen much clearer
signs of a recovery," he said. "We think growth for the third
and fourth quarters will be around 1 percent,
quarter-on-quarter, so we do see an improvement for this year
and next."
Carstens also said a stronger peso could be on the horizon.
"It wouldn't surprise me to see more appreciation going
forward because really, the economic fundamentals are strong in
Mexico," he said.
Mexico's peso has weakened in recent weeks due to the
fact that the United States has started to normalize its
monetary policy, Carstens said last week.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Writing by Gabriel Stargardter)