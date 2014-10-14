MEXICO CITY Oct 14 Mexican inflation will converge toward the central bank's target of 3 percent by the middle of next year, bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Tuesday.

Mexico's annual inflation rate rose further above the central bank's 4 percent ceiling in September to a seven-month high, but the rise is expected to be brief, boding for steady borrowing costs ahead. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)