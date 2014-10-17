Euro zone bond markets batten down for Dutch election test
* Focus on Wednesday's Dutch parliamentary election, Fed meeting
(Adds table) MEXICO CITY, Oct 17 Mexico's seasonally adjusted jobless rate fell to 4.75 percent in September, dropping for the second month in a row as the economy picks up growth after a weak start to the year, official data showed on Friday. Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.83 percent in August, the national statistics agency said on Monday, revised down from a 4.87 percent rate. Economists expect Mexican economic growth to pick up to about 2.5 percent this year from a 1.4 percent rate in 2013. Sept 2014 August 2014 Sept 2013 Jobless rate (s/a) 4.75 4.83 4.94 Jobless rate 5.08 5.18 5.29 s/a = seasonally adjusted (Reporting by Elinor Comlay Editing by W Simon)
* Trump called Merkel's refugee policies "catastrophic mistake"
MOSCOW, March 13 Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Monday proposed scrapping Russia's oil export duty from 2022-2025 as the government looks to optimise the tax system for the oil and gas industry, a key source of revenue for the state budget.