MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexico's economy shrunk in
August by the most in five months as the service sector sank,
casting a shadow over hopes of a robust recovery in Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
Mexico's monthly economic activity index fell
0.17 percent in August compared with the prior month, the
national statistics agency said on Friday.
The figure was below the downwardly revised 0.33 percent
expansion in July and the biggest fall since March.
Services fell 0.24 percent on a monthly basis, marking their
biggest drop since September 2013, while industry expanded 0.37
percent.
Economic growth wobbled early this year, as a harsh U.S.
winter hammered American demand for Mexican factory exports and
a tax hike dragged on consumer spending, but most analysts
forecast a pickup in the second half of the year, with growth
reaching 2.47 percent.
On an annual basis, economic activity rose 1.29
percent in the 12 months through August, compared to a
downwardly revised 2.49 percent rise in July.
